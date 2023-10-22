Govt to expand overseas Missions to boost Guyana’s global standing

President Dr Irfaan Ali said that plans are in the pipeline to expand a number of Guyana’s Diplomatic Missions abroad to advance the country’s global standing.

During a meeting with heads and officers in charge of Foreign Missions on Saturday in Georgetown, President Ali charged them to ensure that activities and physical spaces reflect and are aligned with the priorities of the country. He listed the promotion of the country’s tourism potential and investment opportunities as examples.

The aim, he noted, is to amplify Guyana in a standardised and harmonious manner.

“The pace of global changes is enormous, and that pace cannot be managed without innovation and modernisation.”

The Head of State also reemphasised his Government’s goal of ensuring that Guyana becomes a global leader in climate, energy, and food security by 2030, and also be recognised as a significant net provider of health and education services.

President Ali was joined by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd; Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud, several Cabinet Ministers, Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan and Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken, among other officials.