Gov’t to establish Commission of Inquiry into Mahdia dorm fire – Pres. Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday, May 25 signalled the government’s intention to establish a Commission of Inquiry (COI) to investigate the tragic fire at the Mahdia dormitory, which claimed the lives of 19 children.

President Ali made this announcement during an evening of prayer and reflection held at the Tabatinga Sports Ground in Lethem, Region Nine, on the eve of Guyana’s 57th Independence observance.

In his address, the president expressed profound sorrow over the devastating incident and emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire.

“We are committed to the establishing of a commission of inquiry to investigate the causes and circumstances of the fire, which destroyed the dormitory and inquire into related issues. This will be done soonest,”he said.

At the time of the devastating fire on Monday, the Mahdia Secondary school dormitory housed a total of 57 female students.

Two girls are currently in critical condition and receiving medical treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Twenty children have been discharged from the hospital and have been reunited with their parents.

President Ali also mentioned that the government had initiated immediate relief measures to assist the affected families and support the respective communities during this difficult time.

Counselling services and necessary resources will be made available to the survivors, teachers, families and community members.

“The government which I lead has committed to doing everything that is possible to assist those affected. This support will be ongoing,” he affirmed.

The loss of lives, injuries, and the trauma experienced by the survivors have left the nation in profound grief.

President Ali emphasised the importance of collective support and solidarity in navigating through this difficult time. [DPI]