Govt to create helpline for persons to report conditions on hinterland roads – Edghill

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill on Thursday afternoon met with members of the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) to discuss matters of interest to miners.

Among these matters include the development of hinterland roads.

Minister Edghill assured members of the GGDMA that even as the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), which falls under the Ministry of Natural Resources, is responsible for the maintenance of roads in mining districts, his Ministry will work in collaboration with the Natural Resources Ministry, to ensure the development of hinterland roads.

The group also suggested that the Ministry create a forum for persons to make reports on the state of roads in the hinterland, to which the Minister agreed and gave his commitment.

“As part of our continuing engagement with the community, and coming out of this meeting, we will put in place a helpline that people can report conditions and anything that is going on with our hinterland roads, especially where maintenance is needed. I will also continue to engage my colleague at the Ministry of Natural Resources about these roads.”

Minister Edghill also urged the group to work with the Ministry on a weight restriction plan for laden trucks using these hinterland roads, as well as a possible stoppage protocol, to allow for the runoff of water from the road when there is an accumulation when it rains.