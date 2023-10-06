Govt to construct 200 houses at Leonora, Meten-Meer-Zorg

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

Contractors are set to begin mobilising for the construction of an additional 200 low-income homes in Leonora and Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, Region Three.

On Wednesday, engineers from the Projects Department of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) conducted site visits to the designated lots in the two villages.

To uphold high standards of quality and ensure timely completion, the department will maintain vigilant oversight over the construction process throughout the project.

Last year, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between CHPA and Republic Bank Limited for the construction of 500 low-income housing units in Anna Catherina, Edinburgh, and Leonora.

Some of these homes have been completed, while others are at an advanced stage of construction. The 600 square feet units are being built on lands valued at $300,000, and they are being sold for $5.2 million. Each unit features two 10×10 feet bedrooms with a toilet and bath.

Additionally, during the recently concluded international building expo, an MoU was signed between CHPA and South Atlantic Logistics and General Services for the construction of 200 homes in Leonora.

Each of these units will measure 862 square feet, which is 62 square feet more than the other three-bedroom homes. However, these homes will remain at the same cost of $9 million.

At the same time, significant infrastructure projects are currently in progress in these areas, aimed at ensuring that allottees can settle into communities with all the essential amenities readily available. Other major infrastructure projects being undertaken by the housing ministry in Region Three include the Schoonord to Crane four-lane highway. The $11.8 billion road project is being undertaken by eight companies and is expected to be completed by October. [DPI]