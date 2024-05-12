Govt to acquire fleet of electric vehicles – PM Phillips

Prime Minister Mark Phillips with officials from the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) at the EV event in Berbice

The Guyana Government is looking to lead by example with the acquisition of a fleet of electric vehicles (EVs), according to Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips.

PM Phillips on Saturday championed the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy sources during the “EV Show and Tell” exhibition at the University of Guyana Berbice Campus.

EVs on display at the ‘Show and Tell’ exhibition

The Road Show, hosted by the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), showcased the latest electric vehicle models and solar technology available in Guyana.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister stressed the necessity of embracing renewable alternatives, highlighting the environmental benefits. “The world is transitioning from non-renewable to renewable energy. Greater usage of renewable energy will lead to greater resilience against climate change and reduce the carbon footprint on the entire world and help us to be greater in terms of the resilience against the effects of climate change.”

PM Phillips addressing the gathering

PM Phillips revealed that the government plans to lead by example, soon acquiring an electric vehicle fleet. He stated that six EV charging stations, including one in Berbice, have already been set up, with plans for more across the country.

Highlighting the cost-effectiveness, he noted the free charging incentive, zero duty and taxes on EVs, and annual write-down allowance for businesses.

Prime Minister Phillips also emphasised the need for continued support and investment in renewable energy to achieve a sustainable future. To this end, he spoke about the government’s efforts to promote solar technology in both urban and hinterland regions, pointing to the distribution of household solar systems benefiting hinterland residents.

“28,000 household solar systems have changed the lives of 120,000 people throughout our hinterland and riverine areas,” he added, “It is our intention to distribute an additional 10,000 household systems.”

He urged attendees, especially youth and businesses, to embrace renewable solutions like solar power and electric mobility, asserting that electric vehicles are environmentally friendly and cost-effective in the long term.