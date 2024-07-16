Govt terminates several contracts over delayed community works in Reg. 3

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill inspecting the state of the Bendorff to Maripa Access Road (DPI Photo)

The government’s zero-tolerance policy on contractors delaying projects was displayed on Tuesday when it terminated several infrastructure contracts.

The contracts were incomplete and the timeline for the projects had ended. These projects are crucial for improving citizens’ livelihoods and the country’s landscape.

During an inspection on Tuesday, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill decided to terminate the projects on the spot in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara district.

Minister Edghill engaging residents of Bendorff on the stalled road project

“As a Ministry, we have to take responsibility for the inconvenience and the difficulty that you are facing…The intent was that we should have brought relief to you by building the road because when we embark on a road project, it is to improve the lives of people but to the contrary, it would aware that we would have made life more difficult,” the minister emphasised.

One significant project affected is the Bendorff to Maripa Access Road, valued at $55 million awarded to JP General Construction and Services on August 2, 2023.

Incomplete road works on First Cross Street (SH), Aracari

The six-month contract involved constructing a 1000-metre road. However, the contractor completed only 45 per cent of the work, prompting the minister to terminate it.

“We have to work with principle. So, you are no longer on this project,” Minister Edghill declared.

A similar situation occurred with the rehabilitation of a bridge connecting Zeelugt North and Tuschen North, and First Cross Street (SH), Aracari, facing significant delays.

The incomplete bridge that connects Zeelugt North and Tuschen North (DPI Photo)

Minister Edghill assured residents that immediate measures are being taken.

“I am committing to you that this work will be completed within a few months. Whoever it is contracted to it will not be 6 months. They will have to work day and night to complete it,” the minister promised. A shortlist of contractors will be provided by the end of the day to ensure prompt completion of these vital projects. (DPI)