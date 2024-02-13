Govt spends $149M to rehabilitate Kitty roads

Aerial shot of works done in Kitty, Georgetown

Residents and commuters in Kitty are beneficiaries of significant infrastructural development, as the Ministry of Public Works wraps up the rehabilitation of 13 vital roads in the area.

The project valued at over $149M displays the government’s commitment and substantial investment in enhancing transportation arteries within the community.

The initiative comes on the heels of a pledge made by His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali, during a recent community engagement further demonstrating the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure across the country.

Works commenced in the community on January 10, 2024, and were swiftly completed on January 29, 2024, by the ministry’s Special Project Unit.

Stretching over a combined length of 6.510 kilometres with the scope of works encompassing crucial tasks aimed at enhancing the quality and durability of the road surfaces.

This includes the cleaning and priming of existing surfaces ensuring optimal conditions for the application of asphaltic concrete.

A total of 2862 tons of asphalt were utilised.

The impact of the road works is significant, as they cover key thoroughfares within Kitty such as Alexander Street, Queen Street, Lamaha Street, Barr Street, Shell Road, Stanley Place, Pike Street, Gordon Street, Thomas Street, Pere Street, Station Street, Railway Street, and Dowding Street.

The completion of works on these vital routes not only enhances the infrastructure but also contributes to the overall development and prosperity by providing smoother and safer passage for residents and road users.

The project has also brought immense relief and improved connectivity to the area. [DPI]