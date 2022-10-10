Govt seeking contractors to upgrade Linden-Soesdyke Highway

The Linden-Soesdyke Highway

The Government, through the Public Works Ministry, is looking to pre-qualify contractors and/or firms for the reconstruction of the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

In an advertisement on Friday, the ministry stated that the Government of Guyana has applied for financing from the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB) toward the cost of the project and intends to apply part of the proceeds of this financing to payments under the contract for the reconstruction of the Linden-Linden Highway.

The ministry’s work services group (WSG) will be prequalifying contractors for the upgrading of the existing 72.43km two-lane, single-carriageway, and rural arterial highway.The scope of work entails milling of existing asphalt surface course, application of varying pavement structures above the milled sections of pavement inclusive of asphalt, sand asphalt, and sub-base; full-depth pavement reconstruction in certain sections, construction of two roundabouts along the alignment, sidewalks extension to nine multi-span bridges, drainage work, and utility relocation, and installation of roadway lighting.

The tender document stated that prequalification will be conducted through prequalification procedures specified in the Islamic Development Bank’s guidelines for Procurement of Goods, Works, and Related Services, and is open to all bidders from eligible source countries, as defined in the guidelines.

Interested eligible applicants may obtain further information from and inspect the prequalification document at the ministry’s Kingston, Georgetown office. A complete set of the prequalification document may be uplifted by interested applicants on the submission of a written application or email.

Applications for prequalification should be submitted in sealed envelopes and delivered to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, by November 23, 2022.

Earlier this year, a team from the ISDB visited Guyana on an appraisal mission for a US$120 million loan request, paving the way for the upgrading of the major thoroughfare.