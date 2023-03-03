Govt removes PNC/R from illegally occupying Govt building in Lethem

The building in question [PNC photo]

…to facilitate construction of health facility

Despite being served with multiple notices, the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNC/R) refused to desist from occupying a State-owned building in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo), resulting in government moving to evict them from the structure.

This publication understands that for decades, the PNC/R has been occupying the building in question as its Lethem Office – for political purposes – despite the property (building and land) being owned by the State, under the purview of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

Since last year, the government has been notifying the Aubrey Norton-led party to vacate the premises since it had intentions to use the site to construct a health facility to serve the people of Region Nine.

However, the PNC/R refused to comply, resulting in the government moving to demolish the building.

PNC/R’s Roysdale Forde on Thursday issued a statement expressing the party’s upset over the matter.

Forde claimed that “it matters not whether the land on which the building was situated is owned by the State or the party.”

In a statement of his own on the matter, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall explained that the illegal occupancy of the building by the PNC/R was flagged on numerous occasions by the Auditor General.

“I have been advised by regional officials that consistent Auditor General’s Reports have cited the non-approved use of government buildings in the region,” the Minister pointed out.

He noted too that ample notice was given for the PNC/R officials to remove from the building.

“In the case of the building under occupation by the PNC, I have been advised that numerous efforts and notices were sent to PNC officials in Region Nine to vacate a government building which they occupied for political purposes and they have refused to do so.”

Minister Dharamlall explained that the site is earmarked for a health facility and the PNC/R’s “continued illegal occupation of the building has stalled the construction of the facility.”

“The REO indicated to me that all materials removed are secured and stored at the RDC,” the Local Government Minister added.