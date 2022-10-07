Govt removes Covid vaccine mandate for entry into Guyana

A passenger being processed at the CJIA (CJIA photo)

Persons travelling to Guyana no longer need to present proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus, according to updated measures instituted by the government.

The new measures were put in place today, according to a letter sent by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to all operators.

“Please be guided that the Ministry of Health – Guyana has removed the Covid-19 vaccination requirement for entry into Guyana effective October 7, 2022,” the letter stated.

In the past, travellers were required to produce proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus before they were allowed on the plane for travel to Guyana.

In June 2022, the government lifted the Covid-19 testing requirements for international travellers.