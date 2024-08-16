Govt reintroduces $30,000 annual electricity subsidy for pensioners

See full statement from the Government of Guyana:

The Government of Guyana (GoG), in keeping with its commitment to improve the disposable income of senior citizens (pensioners) has reintroduced an annual electricity subsidy of $30,000 applicable to an electricity account registered in the pensioner’s name. This was catered for in the 2024 Budget of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

For pensioners with Postpaid accounts, the subsidy of $30,000 will be directly credit to the pensioner’s account. For pensioners with Prepaid accounts, the subsidy of $30,000 will be placed in the pensioner’s account electronic wallet feature within GPL’s Prepaid system. This subsidy can then be converted into an Electricity Token by visiting any of GPL’s Commercial Offices and Customer Service Centres.

The initial application of this subsidy will commence in August 2024 for both post and prepaid accounts.

Any eligible Pensioner whose postpaid or prepaid account does not reflect this subsidy should visit the nearest GPL office with your valid ID and electricity account information registered in your name.