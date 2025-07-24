Govt provides relief to flood-affected Linden residents

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Thursday visited Silver Town, Linden, where several households were affected by flash flooding following heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Prime Minister engaged with residents from the impacted areas of Silver Town, as well as First, Second, and Third Alley, Wismar, who were severely affected by the floodwaters.

In response to the flooding, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) dispatched an initial shipment of cleaning supplies and relief hampers, which were handed over to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Ten for distribution to affected households.

Additional supplies were delivered by the CDC as part of ongoing efforts to provide support where needed. The hampers included food items, cleaning agents, and other essential household necessities.

Prime Minister Phillips, in an invited comment, emphasised the Government’s commitment to supporting the affected residents through both immediate relief and long-term interventions to reduce flood risks.

He acknowledged that while the flooding resulted from natural disaster conditions, the Government remains steadfast in its commitment to providing assistance to affected citizens.

Additionally, the Prime Minister noted that engineers attached to the RDC were also on the ground and had commenced technical assessments of the area’s drainage infrastructure to guide future improvements.

The Prime Minister’s Regional Representative for Region Ten, Mr Orin Wilson; former Member of Parliament, Mr Jermaine Figueira; Regional Executive Officer (REO), Mr Dwight John; Town Clerk of the Linden Mayor and Town Council, Mr Lennox Gasper; and other regional officials were also present.