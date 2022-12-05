Govt probing purchase of suspected refurbished CT machine for US$1M

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

During today’s sitting of the National Assembly, the House heard of a situation whereby a CT scan machine at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was purchased for almost US$1 Million, double the price of what a machine of that nature would cost.

When he took the floor to respond to questions from the Opposition, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony revealed that an investigation is already underway into this CT scan.

He also revealed that not only was the machine purchased by the former government at an inflated sum, there are even doubts whether the machine is a new one.

“At the Georgetown Hospital, a CT scan was purchased and was subsequently installed. That one right now, we’re going through some investigations with that. We’re not sure whether it was a refurbished machine.”

“And again, the price is far more than what a CT scan of that nature costs. We paid close to US$1 Million, when the scan is probably about US$500,000. So right now, we’re doing an investigation into that,” Anthony revealed.