Govt pledges USD$150,000 to UN aid for Palestine Refugees

The Government of Guyana has pledged USD$150,000 towards the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), in support of Palestinians displaced and affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. UNRWA is the primary humanitarian agency in Gaza, with over two million people depending on it for their daily survival.

Guyana’s contribution to UNRWA aligns with our appeals for a more robust international response to the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip and the protection of civilians impacted by the ongoing conflict. To this end, as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council, Guyana supports a ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Over the years, Guyana has made several financial contributions to UNRWA, in alignment with our consistent support for and solidarity with the Palestinian people in their quest for freedom and a secure homeland. Further, Guyana is a member of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

The Government of Guyana looks forward to a new day for Palestinians and Israelis beyond the constant shadows of war. Guyana is prepared to work as a member of the UN Security Council and with the entire UN membership to accelerate the vision of two independent states living side by side in peace and security, and of a peaceful Middle East.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation