Govt plans to host Int’l Building Expo this year

A model house being constructed at the Guyana National Stadium for the 2013 edition of the Building Expo

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal has announced his Ministry’s plans to host the International Building Exposition this year.

During the recently concluded national budget estimates, Minister Croal was questioned about a $27 million allocation under the Ministry’s housing development programme. He explained that the sum caters for the hosting of the expo and the ‘Dream Realise’ house lot allocation exercise.

“The Building Expo, we intended to pull it off last year, but we delayed it because of the COVID pandemic. So, we are hoping to do that this year,” the Minister told the parliamentary committee of supply.

The Building Expo is intended to provide an opportunity for businesses to market their products and services associated with the government’s national housing drive.

“We have not confirmed a date yet, but we are looking at the middle of this year to host the event,” Minister Croal said.

The first ever International Building Exposition was held under the PPP/C Administration in 2010. It brought together home owners, prospective home owners and entities from the construction, manufacturing and services sectors.

The event was discontinued under the APNU+AFC Administration.