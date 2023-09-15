Govt pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh injured in car crash

Government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh is hospitalised following a car crash along the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Two of his staff were also injured in the crash which occurred along the Huist Dieren Public Road at around 17:15h yesterday.

Reports are that the driver had lost control of the car and it collided with a light pole.

This publication understands that Dr. Singh and his staff, Shericka Razac, 27, and Montague Alison, 38, were travelling in motor car PJJ 6267, driven by Inspector of Police Alfred Madray.

They were returning to Georgetown after conducting a postmortem examination on the Essequibo Coast.

According to reports, Inspector Madray stated that he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a bend on the road, resulting in the crash. Dr. Singh, his staff, and the police inspector suffered injuries.

Fortunately, they were quickly assisted by concerned citizens and transported to the Suddie Public Hospital, where they were admitted in a conscious state. Subsequently, Dr Singh was air-dashed to the city for further medical attention.

Their conditions are currently stable.