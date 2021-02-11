Next Post

CPCE online training starts March 1

Wed Feb 10 , 2021
Almost 1,000 untrained teachers are set to begin their online training through the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) on March 1. Education Minister Priya Manickchand made this announcement o…

You May Like

Next Post

CPCE online training starts March 1

Wed Feb 10 , 2021
Almost 1,000 untrained teachers are set to begin their online training through the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) on March 1. Education Minister Priya Manickchand made this announcement o…

You May Like