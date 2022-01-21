Govt introduces US$45 flaring fee in Liza 2 Environmental Permit

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Govt introduces US$45 flaring fee in Liza 2 Environmental Permit
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
In keeping with the government’s mandate of ensuring maximum benefits from Guyana’s oil and gas sector, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) this week amended Esso Exploration and Production G…