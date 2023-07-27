Govt hoping to acquire 15 acres of land to rebuild Charity market into modern facility

Charity Market

Three weeks following the fire that devastated the Charity Market in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), the government is now looking to acquire 15 acres of land to rebuild the facility into a more modern set-up.

It was on the evening of July 6 that a fire ravaged the Charity Market in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), leaving millions of dollars in losses and scores of vendors contemplating their next move.

The government has already committed to rebuilding a shed in the area for the vendors to resume plying their trade but Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday said there are bigger plans in store.

“Even if you look at the part that is burnt out it will not facilitate the growth of a modern market… I spoke with the people and I said we should do something major, let’s shift to a market of the future with modern facilities, parking, and everything,” Jageo explained.

However, he said consultations will have to be done with the vendors, since some may not be keen on relocating. In fact, he has instructed Housing and Water Minister, Colin Croal to look at the possibility of getting the land closer to the new housing scheme that is being developed in the area.

It was reported that the Charity Market fire originated from an electrical meter in the market. Three firemen were injured whilst battling the blaze.

The Charity Market fire comes months after the Parika Market Centre was completely destroyed on February 10 by a raging inferno that devastated its structure with millions of dollars in goods inside.

The Fire Service had disclosed that residue from a welding torch came into contact with nearby combustible materials, leading to that horrific fire.