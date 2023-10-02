Govt finalising funding to transform Hope Canal into water reservoir

The Hope Canal on the East Coast of Demerara (Photo: Guyana, South America Facebook)

The government is in the process of finalising funding to establish the Hope Canal as a water reservoir, providing a sustainable water source for the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

This is according to Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who stated that the feasibility study for the Hope Canal has already been completed, and the next step is to secure the funding.

“So, this is a done deal. Within the Hope Canal, we will be able to provide a constant supply of water to the upper East Coast…this is something we are shifting to,” he said.

The Hope Canal was built by the PPP/C Government before 2015 to facilitate drainage from the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC) into the Atlantic Ocean.

Recognising the pressing challenges posed by climate change and the growing demand for clean drinking water, especially along the coast, last year the government initiated a feasibility study to assess the potential of utilising and treating the water captured at the Hope Canal facility for domestic consumption.

Minister Croal said a similar initiative is being considered in other areas including Watooka in Linden, Region 10, and Bartica, Region Seven.

“We have challenges too with the waterways [ in those areas] it is important that we find a freshwater source or supply,” he underscored.

In the meantime, the government is actively enhancing access to treated water in numerous communities along the coastal belt.

In October 2022, contracts worth $8.5 billion were signed for the construction of new water treatment plants. These plants are set to be established in Onderneeming in Region Two, as well as in Parika, Wales, and Lust en Rust in Region Three. Additionally, existing water treatment facilities located in Vergenoegen, Fellowship, Pouderoyen, Eccles, Covent Garden, Grove, Better Hope, Mon Repos, Friendship, Cotton Tree, New Amsterdam, and Port Mourant are slated for rehabilitation.