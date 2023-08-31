Govt considering prefab structures to support health, education sectors in hinterland

President Dr Irfaan Ali

The government is now exploring the option of rolling out pre-fab structures in hinterland communities as a way of supporting the health and education sectors.

This was revealed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Wednesday during a dinner he hosted in honour of the National Toshaos Council (NTC).

According to the Head of State, the government is exploring the possibility of installing prefab structures in hinterland communities to accommodate students, teachers and healthcare professionals.

“I received a design proposal for these prefab buildings for small schools that are sometimes so expensive to build because you have to take in all the materials. So, we’re going to assess that proposal and I’m confident that as we plan in the new year, we can at least have about 50 or 60 of these facilities ready to go to the areas with small volumes of children,” President Ali stated.

The President also noted that these prefab structures are also being considered for nurses and teachers’ living quarters.

“We’re also looking at this prefab solution for our nurses and our teachers’ quarters. In addition to this, the Ministry of Education is working now on finding ways in which we can utilise local talent, local labour, local wood, local concrete, in building out for the larger type of schools,” he explained.

The President further revealed that the government conducted a study last year to identify areas in the health and education sectors that can be improved.

“The Ministry of Education, sometime last year, was tasked with completing a full assessment of all the educational facilities, and the Ministry of Health, all the health facilities, including hostels, pools, nurses’ quarters [and] teachers’ quarters. And we are in the process of implementing that report, that is why you will see many new teachers’ quarters, doctor quarters, [as well as] new schools that we are on the verge of building,” he shared.

President Ali also announced that the government will set aside $100 million to aid in the development of grounds and recreational facilities in Amerindian communities.

Meanwhile, he also lauded the work of the Toshaos in the agriculture sector, noting that their efforts will help to further Guyana in its goal to be food secure.

“We are very pleased that you’re paying so much attention to food security and advancing your agricultural system, and that is the next area that we’re going to work aggressively with you on because by the time we get to 2027/2028, we want you to be in a position where you are self-reliant and you’re sustainable in terms of your food production in the regional system.”