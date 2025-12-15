Over $130M in cash &amp; gold seized, 3 arrested as SOCU disrupts major gold smuggling operation at Bartica Brazilians, Venezuelan arrested for illegal mining at Iwokrama US$8M solar farm commissioned at Trafalgar, adds 4MW power to national grid 50 professionals graduate from Health Ministry's x-ray technician &amp; medical lab programme OPR records 10.7% decrease in complaints against police officers Less than 10% of tourism incentives being used - Pres. Ali urges stronger investment push
Local News

Govt confirms structural safety of Bharrat Jagdeo Bridge following pavement observations

15 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Promote your business with NAN

See full statement from the Ministry of Public Works:

The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) wishes to inform the public that continuous monitoring of settlement observation points of the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge has confirmed that no abnormal settlement has occurred in the bridge foundations.

All monitoring data indicate that the bridge structure remains safe, stable, and fully reliable for public use.

Regarding the pavement undulations observed on the side span of the main bridge, technical investigations have determined that these irregularities are limited to localized surface flatness variations arising from the asphalt pavement construction process.

Importantly, this condition affects only the pavement surface layer and does not compromise the structural integrity or load-bearing capacity of the bridge.

Additionally, the pavement undulation observed near the east approach bridge abutment has been attributed to the specific characteristics of this transition zone, where the road embankment fill interfaces with the concrete abutment structure.

Differences in material properties between the sand fill and the concrete structure have resulted in varying settlement behavior, leading to a temporary elevation difference that manifests as pavement undulation. The contractor has been instructed to carry out remedial works shortly to restore a smooth and comfortable driving surface.

The Ministry of Public Works appreciates the vigilance and concern shown by members of the public and other stakeholders regarding this critical infrastructure.

The Ministry remains fully committed to the professional and responsible management, monitoring, and maintenance of the bridge and its ancillary facilities, ensuring the highest standards of public safety and travel comfort.

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Support us

Related News

12 December 2025

‘In the last 5 years we had to focus on quantity, now we shift to quality’ – Rodrigues

10 December 2025

Oil tanker seized by US was falsely flying the Guyana flag -MARAD

06 December 2025

Visitor arrivals exceed 2024 as of October 2025 – GTA

02 December 2025

Guyana delegation returns from EU Mission with key lessons for port modernisation & ag...