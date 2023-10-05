Govt commissions ICT hub, village shop at Kwatamang

The government’s developmental initiatives are reaching even the farthest communities, with Kwatamang – a satellite village of Annai, North Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) receiving a $4 million canter to improve the livelihoods of residents.

Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai handed over the canter to the Toshao on Wednesday during her visit to the region.

While there, Minister Sukhai also commissioned an information and communication technology (ICT) hub that was constructed with funds provided by the ministry.

The hub will ensure youths are provided an opportunity to pursue their studies through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships while bridging the internet connectivity divide in the hinterland.

Since taking office, the PPP/C Administration has made provisions for the establishment of ICT hubs in the various Amerindian communities. It included $1 million for renovating and furnishing existing facilities and $2 million for the construction of new hubs for other communities.

The minister also commissioned the village shop that was constructed with the COVID-19 relief fund provided by the government in 2021.

The funds ensure job opportunities are created, income is generated and infrastructural development projects get underway in hinterland and Amerindian communities.

Minister Sukhai said initiatives like these are geared towards creating economic opportunities for the villagers. “That’s how you build your economy…in Amerindian communities, the economic activities are not so entrenched as yet to have an observative capacity to acquire all the young people to provide employment.”

She stated that the government’s developmental agenda is guided by President Dr Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ mantra.

“The gaps that exist between the coastland and the hinterland are still there and we need a lot more work to be done to minimise that gap and this is what our government is working on,” Minister Sukhai stated.

Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock was also present during the commissioning ceremonies.