Local News

Govt can’t stop locals renting to Chinese, but foreign businesses must obey our laws – Jagdeo

05 August 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
As concerns grow within the business community about the rise of Chinese-owned establishments across the country, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has explained that the government cannot stop them from operating, but emphasised that they must adhere to Guyana’s laws. In fact, Jagdeo pointed out that many of these businesses are being established on properties […]

