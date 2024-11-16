Letter: ‘No’ to electronics and biometrics in 2025 Guyana elections ‘Cricket is a culture in Guyana’: Pretorius welcomes innovative ExxonMobil Guyana GSL T20 Broadcasters confirmed for Global Super League Sheriff St. crash highlights challenge of ensuring compliance with traffic laws - Edghill Two former MoH staff charged with money laundering Traffic Advisory for Exxonmobil Guyana Global Super League matches
Local News

Govt awards contract to upgrade Aubrey Barker road

29 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Promote your business with NAN

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, met with residents of Aubrey Barker Road this morning to address concerns over the road’s deteriorating condition, which sparked a protest last evening.

The damage has been attributed to ongoing works linked to the Cummings Lodge housing development.

During the engagement, Minister Edghill announced that a contract has been awarded for the road’s upgrade, with the contractor set to begin mobilising next week.

In the interim, Minister Croal assured residents that maintenance works will be carried out to ensure the road remains accessible.

Recognising the challenges of living in a construction zone, the ministers urged residents to remain patient as infrastructural works progress.

Support us

Related News

19 November 2024

Better public transportation system needed in Guyana – Private Sector official

16 November 2024

Third edition of Tourism Guyana Magazine Unveiled at GUYEXPO 2024

18 November 2024

“I strongly believe in the product of Guyana & I intend to serve my country always�...

27 November 2024

With right systems, Moruca’s produce can feed families in TT, Barbados & beyond – ...