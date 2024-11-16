Govt awards contract to upgrade Aubrey Barker road

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, met with residents of Aubrey Barker Road this morning to address concerns over the road’s deteriorating condition, which sparked a protest last evening.

The damage has been attributed to ongoing works linked to the Cummings Lodge housing development.

During the engagement, Minister Edghill announced that a contract has been awarded for the road’s upgrade, with the contractor set to begin mobilising next week.

In the interim, Minister Croal assured residents that maintenance works will be carried out to ensure the road remains accessible.