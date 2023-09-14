Govt approves salary adjustments for teachers; corrects disparities

Senior Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh

Salary disparities for teachers, who were being paid below their minimum salary scales, are now being corrected as a Finance Ministry circular has come to light mandating these salary adjustments take effect from next month.

According to the circular dated September 12, 2023, the government has approved salary adjustments for teachers who were being paid below their minimum applicable scale.

Now, salaries for eligible teachers and workers holding specified positions in the education sector will be raised to meet the minimum of the current scale. These adjustments, according to the Ministry, will take effect from October 1, 2023.

Additionally, the Government has approved the one-off payment of arrears for eligible teachers for the period September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2023.

It was explained that the Accountant General Department will come up with the list of eligible employees for salary adjustments, which would be forwarded to the agencies by October 4, 2023. Budget agencies, according to the Ministry, will meet these expenses from their 2023 budget allocations.

“The agencies will be required to confirm the eligibility of employees for the salary adjustment and return the verified list to the Ministry of Finance by close of business on October 9, 2023… this revision in salaries is payable to the specified education sector workers who are employed as at October 2023 payroll.

“Payments must be processed in accordance with the Ministry of Finance pay dates for 2023 to ensure that arrears payments are paid on the October payroll. The heads of budget agencies should bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all relevant personnel in your organisation and ensure that the full and correct payments are made.”

It was explained by the Ministry that each budget agency head would be responsible for ensuring that all payments are made in line with the adjustments, accurately calculated and deadlines are met.

Coming out of a press conference last Saturday, President Dr Irfaan Ali had said that his office would be leading consultations for salary increases and benefits for teachers. Additionally, it was announced that consultations will commence when the President returns from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which is slated to be held between September 18 and September 26, 2023.

President Ali had further noted that the consultations would provide an overall insight into the needs of teachers, not just salary bumps. He had assured that the aim is to look at all issues affecting educators and solutions to strengthen the sector.

In January, it was reported that money has been set aside to cater to teachers in the National Budget 2023. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had pointed out that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government has increased wages and salaries by almost $11 billion more in just their third year in office than what the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) provided between 2015 and 2019. Additionally, the Vice President emphasised that providing benefits to the people was about more than money, it was about creating sustainable development.

In May, the VP posited that the Government was committed to addressing the anomalies in teachers’ salary scales, as was done for those in healthcare and the Joint Services. He further noted that those teachers who are advancing themselves academically will be adequately compensated.

Last November, the Government announced an eight per cent salary increase for all public servants, retroactive to January 1, 2022. These included teachers, as well as members of the Disciplined Services, constitutional office holders, and Government pensioners.Some 8000 members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Fire Service (GFS), and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) benefited from the salary increases that amounted to more than $1 billion.

Then in December, the Head of State subsequently announced another $1.5 billion in salary increases for over 5000 healthcare workers ranging from 36.4 per cent to as much as 74.7 per cent.