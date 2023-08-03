Govt approaches House for $61B in supplementary funding

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh

The government is seeking an additional $61.013 billion in funding from the National Assembly in a supplementary budget that was presented on Thursday.

The funding, through Financial Paper No.3, is for continued expenditure for this 2023 fiscal year spanning several sectors.

The supplementary budget was presented by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh.

A significant chunk of this money to the tune of $33.37 billion is for the Public Works Ministry, spanning capital projects. This includes $25 billion for road works, $2.1 billion for the construction of the Wismar Bridge, $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of hinterland roads, $1 billion for urban road works, and $600 million for river defense works among others.

Another $5.6 billion was sought for the Agriculture Ministry – $4 billion for urgent irrigation works and $1.5 billion for rehabilitation of abandoned lands at Albion, Blairmont, Rosehall and Uitvlugt estates.