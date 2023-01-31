Government commended for securing the CELAC presidency

Black Immigrant Daily News

Consul General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Canada Fitzgerald Huggins has commended the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for attaining the presidency of the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States (CELAC).

Speaking on NBC’s “Talk Yuh Talk” Programme this morning, Consul General Huggins noted that this is a major accomplishment for the country.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is the first CARICOM country to assume the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States (CELAC) for the period 2023.

The thirty-three member organizations consented to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines being the Pro Tempore President for one year at the Seventh Summit of Heads of State and Government which was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina on January 24, 2023.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said recently that St. Vincent and the Grenadines stands to benefit significantly from attaining the presidency of CELAC.

