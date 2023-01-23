Good Samaritan finds brother injured in crash on highway

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Wingroad AD wagon Kamal Bhopsingh was driving when he crashed and died on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Gasparillo on Saturday. – AYANNA KINSALE

A good Samaritan was shocked on Saturday night when she went to help a person who was lying motionless on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Gasparillo, only to discover that person was her brother.

Speaking with the media at her family’s home in Springvale, Claxton Bay, on Sunday, Vera Bhopsingh said she was on her way home after 11 pm. She owns a bar in Penal and was driving to Gasparillo to take a worker home. The worker alerted her about an accident on the highway, and Bhopsingh saw a man’s body on the left side of the northbound lane with a wrecked car nearby.

“I stopped to make a report. I thought it was some random person on the highway.”

Bhopsingh said she would have stopped to help anyone in need.

But while calling the police, Bhopsingh realised the victim was her 38-year old brother Kamal Bhopsingh and the car was his.

“I made out the vehicle number and I recognised it was him.”

Kamal Bhopsingh. –

She said other people were at the scene ahead of her. She did not know what Kamal’s condition was when she arrived.

Bhopsingh said he died at the scene around 11.35 pm. She had no idea what happened to Kamal or where he was coming from.

“He was a very simple and humble person, very family oriented.”

Kamal was divorced, but had no children from that marriage. He was a truck driver with Seeraram Bros for the last 12 years.

Bhopsingh said when she recognised the accident victim, “my mind went empty.”

She also said Kamal would have celebrated his 39th birthday next weekend and was eager to do many things with relatives to celebrate.

Police investigations are continuing.

