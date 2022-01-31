Good Hope woman gets two years in jail for stealing $1.2M from ex-employer



Reshma Deoroop

A 23-year-old woman of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, was on Monday, sentenced to serve two years in jail after she was found guilty of stealing $1.2M from her former employer, Tesoro Resources and Grey Wolf Resources.

In November 2020, Reshma Deoroop was charged with the offence of larceny by clerk or servant contrary to Section 185 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act.

On June 22, 2020, at Barrack Street, Kingston, Georgetown, Deoroop, while being employed as a clerk or servant by Tesouro Resources and Grey Wolf Resources, she stole $1,200,897—monies belonging to the company.

Deoroop had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released cash bail pending the determination of a trial. She was represented by lawyers Hewley Griffith and Lawrence, while Attorney-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat prosecuted the matter.

When Deoroop’s trial concluded on Monday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, Magistrate Rondel Weever held that the prosecution was able to prove every element of the offence and accordingly found her guilty as charged.

Facts revealed that Deoroop prepaid several payment vouchers which showed that she paid out monies totalling more than $1.2M. However, an audit revealed that the vouchers for payment were not signed by the recipients.

In fact, representatives from the company testified that Deoroop prepaid payment vouchers for transactions that never occurred. Deoroop is currently on trial for a similar offence at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Furthermore, she is under investigation by the police for fraud after an audit of the company’s finances revealed several discrepancies in payment vouchers.