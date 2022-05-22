GOGEC pleased with high-level political commitment between Guyana, T&T

Head of GOGEC Manniram Prashad

See below for a statement from GOGEC on the recent MoU signed between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago:

The President of the Guyana Oil & Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC), Manniram Prashad, congratulates the Government of Guyana and the Government of Trinidad & Tobago, for having committed to a renewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade and investment, energy, security, agriculture, infrastructure and the removal of non-tariff barriers among others.

Further, GOGEC congratulates H.E Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali for positioning Guyana to take the lead at the regional level on these fronts, thereby solidifying Guyana’s regional and geopolitical importance.

In 2018 GOGEC had also welcomed and supported the MOU signed between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana at that time under the previous Government.

The recently concluded Agriculture Investment expo was a resounding success and a clear and explicit demonstration of the regional leaders’ support for the goals set out therein and notably, the renewed call for the resuscitation of the “Jagdeo initiative” by regional leaders.

Against the backdrop of Guyana being the fastest growing economy in the world driven by the oil and gas sector, Guyana is well positioned to take the lead on regional integration agenda aimed at strengthening cooperation within the Caribbean region through the auspices of CARICOM within the framework of leveraging the country’s aggressive and transformative development agenda.

To achieve these ambitious and common regional goals, indeed, it requires strong political leadership. Guyana does not only have oil as its attractiveness to foreign investors and underpinning its regional importance, but it is also endowed with an abundance of natural resources including arable agricultural land and potable water.

GOGEC is pleased to see the high level political commitment in achieving the goals set out in the MOU between the two countries and by extension the wider regional integration agenda. In particular, GOGEC looks forward to continue working with the Government of Guyana in terms of shaping the energy landscape of Guyana and with its Trinidadian counterpart in this regard.

There are many areas for cooperation, collaboration and partnerships in the energy sector, including energy infrastructure, capacity building and training and promoting joint venture partnerships between Guyanese and Trinidadian companies in the energy sector and across the oil and gas value chain.

GOGEC wishes to highlight that prior to the signing of this MOU between the two countries and prior the Guyana’s enactment of the Local Content Legislation, already a number of Trinidadian and Guyanese firms have formed strategic partnerships to operate and exploit the opportunities in the oil and gas sector.