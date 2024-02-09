GOGEC conducts oil and gas training for secondary school students

The Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) through a collaborative effort with the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Co. Ltd (GTT) conducted an Oil and Gas Training seminar for students from Diamond Secondary, Friendship Secondary, and Cummings Lodge Secondary Schools.

This seminar was held at the GOGEC’s Training Centre.

The students were given a presentation by a team from AA Maritime and Offshore Training Institute Guyana; Mr. Asif Hamid, Executive Director, Mr. Nareshwar Sankar, Marine Navigation Officer and Mr. Asif Khan, Marine Engineering Officer.

They learned about the various courses offered by the institute, the definition of an FPSO and its types, the roles of a marine navigation officer and marine engineering officer as well as the various practical training methods that are conducted along with their pros and cons.

In addition, Mr. Joel Bhagwandin, Financial Analyst and Director of GOGEC lectured on the economic overview of the oil and gas sector. The students were also encouraged to pursue their dreams and to challenge themselves as they are the future of Guyana. This is real local content for the future.

This seminar was well received by the students as they were very interactive with the respective presenters. At the end of this seminar, they were presented with a Certificate of Attendance.