GOAL to open application process for 2022 scholarships soon



A Ministry of Public Service employee assisting a member of the public in filling out his GOAL application form A Ministry of Public Service employee assisting a member of the public in filling out his GOAL application form

The Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) will very soon roll out its 2022 edition of the 20,000 online scholarships initiative.

GOAL said it is expected to announced all programmes offered for this year “in another week”.

In a notice published by the institution, interested applicants were advised to get themselves prepared for when the official rollout begins in order to facilitate a “seamless” application reviewing process.

EMAIL ADDRESS

Each applicant should have an email address already created before applying for the scholarship.

If an applicant does not have an email, it is advisable that you create one today.

iii. Email is the primary mode of communications amongst GOAL, the university and applicant.

It is advisable to create an email address with your name. The following as an example ([email protected]).

TELEPHONE NUMBER

Each applicant should have access to either a mobile or landline telephone number to ensure direct communication is maintained.

An applicant should also provide the name and contact telephone number of an individual, in the event GOAL personnel is unable to contact the applicant directly.

ELIGIBILITY

The award of scholarship and admission into any of the universities is dependent on key documents submitted with your application.

ACADEMIC CERTIFICATES

Only the following form of academic certificates should be submitted with your application:

Academic Board certificates from the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) [CSEC and/or CAPE] or General Certificate of Education (GCE) [“0” and/or “A” levels].

Diplomas from Guyana Technical Institutes, Cyril Potter College of Education, Guyana School of Agriculture and University of Guyana.

iii. Graduate Degrees from any accredited University (locally or internationally).

FORM OF IDENTIFICATION

A copy of the Bio data page of your passport or National ID card.

WORK EXPERIENCE

An updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with details of work experience. The CV should include two references including their names, designation, email addresses and contact telephone number.

GOAL has advised that all academic certificates and identification documents should be certified by a Justice of Peace or Commissioner of Oaths.

Interested applicants are urged to ensure these documents are scanned in pdf format and be ready for GOAL’S 2022 rollout application and registration processes.