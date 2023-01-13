GO-Invest, Invest India sign MoU to build business ties between Guyana, India

Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) and Invest India, the national promotion agency of India, have agreed to build cooperation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU signing took place at The Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi, India on Thursday January alongside Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Dr. K. J Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India to Guyana.

This MoU was signed by Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer of Guyana and Agency Head of GO- Invest and Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India.

The MoU is a form of mutual commitment in strengthening bilateral investment relations, facilitating foreign direct investment, and aiming at setting a framework to promote exchange of experience and relevant information.

The MoU will further look at building the business ties between the two nations and strengthening the bilateral co-operations.

The Guyana Office for Investment is Guyana’s Investment Platform and is based on a democratic government, transparency and accountability and the belief in family, faith and freedom. The public and private sector leaders work together in an extended vision that assures measurable objectives are successful.

Invest India is the official Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of India, mandated to facilitate investments in the country. It is the first stop for potential global investors in the country. India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world which has not only sustained global downturn of 2008-09 but is also slated to grow at consistently higher rates during next few decades.