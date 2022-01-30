GNSC fire update: We need to pay more attention to fire safety, prevention measures – Benn

·1 min read
Home
Local News
GNSC fire update: We need to pay more attention to fire safety, prevention measures – Benn
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
Following this morning’s fire at the Guyana National Shipping Company (GNSC) Wharf, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, has underscored the need for businesses and building owners to adhere t…