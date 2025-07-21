Local News
GNCC Cadets return from C’bean Cadet Camp with renewed purpose & regional experience
04 August 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
The Guyana National Cadet Corps (GNCC) has successfully completed its historic participation in the 2025 Caribbean Cadet Camp, held in Grand Bay, Dominica from July 19 to August 2. The Guyanese delegation, comprising 11 cadets and two instructors, joined over 300 cadets and Officers from 12 Caribbean nations for two weeks of training, cultural exchange, […]
Related News
21 July 2025
22-Y-O who died at Diamond Hospital was in critical condition - MOH
25 July 2025
Mohamed admits to running for office to get US sanctions lifted as WIN launches manifesto
31 July 2025
Guyana eyes production of peritoneal fluids, saline, syringes to supply local and regional...
31 July 2025