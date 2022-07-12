GNBS increases capacity to verify GPL’s electricity meters

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has increased its capacity to verify electricity meters submitted by the Guyana Power & Light (GPL) Inc. in a more efficient manner. This is made possible with the acquisition of a modern electricity test bench capable of verifying five meters simultaneously.

The new piece of equipment was recently acquired from ZERA India –a subsidiary of German Zähler-Eich-und-Reparatur-Anstalt (Meter Calibration and Repair Institute). The company on Tuesday facilitated a practical training with Inspectors of the GNBS along with representatives from GPL Inc. on the use of the equipment.

The practical training was preceded by a four-day theoretical session hosted during the period July 5- 8, 2022 by CENAMEP AIP – the National Metrology Center of Panama. The session titled ‘Introduction to the metrological verification of electricity meters’ was virtually facilitated by the agency’s representative Mr. Julio Gonzalez.

Topics covered included the importance of energy measurement, electric energy meters and metrological verification service for meters.

Senior Inspector in the GNBS’ Legal Metrology Department Mr. Keemo Fyffe noted that the training aimed at developing the competence of the Inspectors to accurately verify electricity meters using the new equipment. Mr. Fyffe added that the GNBS appreciates the donation of the equipment and training provided which will boost the delivery of its Legal Metrology measurement services.

In accordance with the Weights and Measures Act 1981, the GNBS is responsible for the verification of all weighing and measuring instruments used in trade and devices used within the health, transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other sectors in Guyana, to ensure equity in trade, consumer protection and safety.

Electricity meters, which are installed on residential and commercial buildings to determine electricity use, are submitted to the Bureau to be verified upon importation. The GNBS has so far verified 11,768 meters for the year.