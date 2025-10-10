4 teams named for upcoming Senior Men’s Super50 Inter-County Tournament Duo busted with cocaine, ganja during Police operation at Bagotstown Construction worker stabbed to death 17-Y-O driver dies in Kwakwani accident Pres. Ali calls for open dialogue on growing US naval presence in the Caribbean Police will arrest minibus operators enforcing illegal fare hikes – Traffic Chief
Local News

GMSA urges swift action on port delays in Trinidad as Christmas season nears

10 October 2025
Vendors on Main Street during Christmastime

See full statement from the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association:

The Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA) wishes to draw attention to the ongoing port congestion and shipping delays in Trinidad, which have increasingly affected the timely movement of goods to and from Guyana.

These challenges have disrupted supply chains, creating delays in the importation of key raw materials. For many local manufacturers and traders, these delays translate into higher costs, production slowdowns and loss of revenues.

As Guyana prepares for the upcoming holiday season, a period of heightened commercial activity and consumer demand, the GMSA underscores the urgency of restoring normal shipping operations. The uninterrupted flow of goods is critical to ensuring product availability, price stability, and business continuity across multiple sectors.

Strong reliable regional logistics remain essential to the success of Guyana’s growing manufacturing sector and enabling our manufacturers to be competitive. The GMSA therefore calls for a timely and coordinated resolution to the situation and reaffirms its commitment to national development.

