GMRSC Launches GT3 Class for Nov 2 Clash of Champions

Vieira, Boodram, AJM to take spotlight

The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMRSC) is preparing to revolutionise regional motorsport with the introduction of a GT3-spec class at the South Dakota Circuit.

While Group Four will remain unchanged, this move addresses the long-standing challenge of stagnant growth in the Caribbean’s top tier.

For years, the region has struggled to attract new Group Four machinery, limiting both competitiveness and fan excitement. In 2023, the GMRSC shifted its focus beyond the Caribbean to Latin America and the broader motorsport world, where GT3 has become the global benchmark.

Featuring iconic machines such as Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, Audis, and Porsches, GT3 racing attracts fans worldwide and delivers consistent, world-class competition.

A headline battle is already in the making, as Trinidad and Tobago’s Franklyn Boodram is set to go head-to-head with Guyana’s Mark Vieira in GT3 machinery at the Caribbean Clash of Champions.

Joining them on the grid will be AJM’s Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, adding even more excitement to what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated races in recent memory.

This clash of GT3 titans – Vieira’s Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, Boodram’s Renault Sport RS 01, and AJM’s GT3 entry – will serve as the headline race of the event, marking a new chapter in Caribbean motorsport.

With a few more cars expected to join the grid, this debut will be a crucial test not only for the GMRSC but also for other teams across the region, who will be watching closely to see how the new class unfolds.

One of the significant strengths of GT3 racing is its regulation under FIA standards, which provide detailed technical rules for every car. This makes GT3 racing far easier to manage compared to Group Four, where balancing performance (BoP) between different vehicles has been a constant challenge.

Unlike traditional six-lap sprint races at South Dakota, GT3 races will feature longer distances, allowing these high-performance machines to properly warm up their tyres and deliver peak performance.

Teams will also bring full trackside engineering crews, as the complexity of GT3 operations makes short sprint races less attractive. This shift will introduce fans to the authentic endurance-style racing environment that defines GT3 worldwide.

With growing interest in the GT3 Americas Series, Guyana could soon host a leg of the championship. The introduction of GT3 is not just about adding a class; it’s about proving that the South Dakota Circuit and the GMRSC are capable of staging international-grade motorsport.

For fans, the future looks thrilling: the roar of GT3 engines, longer wheel-to-wheel battles, and the promis