GKB begins process to integrate Enmore workers into oil and gas industry

GKB CEO Faizal Khan addressing Enmore workers who are transitioning from the agriculture industry to the oil and gas field

Guysons K+B (GKB) Industries Inc. has started the training needs assessment and administrative process to employ over 40 workers from Guysuco’s Enmore Sugar Packaging Facility.

This is in keeping with the company’s agreement with the government that it would train and hire those individuals to work at the new US$37.5 million Industrial development site.

The investment will see the creation of a world-class oilfield service and manufacturing facility which will create 500 jobs over the next five years.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GKB, Faizal Khan, along with the company’s human resources, community support and administrative teams, recently visited Enmore and met with the workers to register their details and understand the roles they played previously.

The GKB team also presented to the workers the company’s plans, while both sides shared their enthusiasm about the new venture.

CEO Khan said, “We have agreed to take on the entire Enmore facility team, which guaranteed jobs in the transition from sugar to oilfield. Given that this is a different industry, the current staff will require training. They will be trained by GKB with trainers from America coming to Guyana regularly. The GKB training is going to last a minimum of 90 days and includes health and safety as well as Oilfield Machine Shop Training. We were happy to meet and interact with the people and we look forward to working with them.”

Faizal Khan noted that the training is necessary to ensure that the workers can effectively and efficiently transition into the new sector which has very strict health, safety and security standards and requires more technical skills than they may have been used to in the sugar industry.

“The current staff would have to become used to strict international health and safety standards, which would include proper use of oilfield equipment and safety gear as well as handling of materials, and there would be regular drug and alcohol screenings. The training will take some time, it will take money, but we are committed to making it work and have already started investing into their oilfield training program.”

Thus far, 12 females and 30 males have registered for the transition into the new company which is a joint venture between Guysons Engineering and U.S owned K + B Industries Inc.

GKB is a joint venture made up of Guysons Engineering Ltd, a Guyanese company operating in Guyana for 30 years, and K+B Industries Inc, its American partner established in 1972.

Guysons Engineering was founded in 1992, Guysons Oil and Gas in 2017, both becoming ISO 9001-2015 certified via the Centre for Local Business Development (CLBD) Exxon Mobil backed scheme geared to support local Guyanese companies into the oilfield since 2018.

GKB has already set up a licensed Machine Shop in West Ruimveldt that is already operational to offer threading and accessory support to the industry. GKB is now expanding its operations by establishing additional services, including manufacture at the Enmore 55-Acre site.

The Enmore project will be set up to manufacture and repair oilfield tubular goods such as completion accessories, drill pipe and deliver turn-key manufacturing services. These are needed by international oil companies to develop Guyana’s oilfield. GKB will also offer premium threading of tubular goods, accessory services, and turn-key manufacturing solutions in the country.