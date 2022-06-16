Girl dies by suicide after being raped by taxi driver

Thirty-year-old Ameer Inshanally, a hire car driver of Sand Reef Albion, Corentyne, Berbice was on Wednesday charged by police with rape of a child under sixteen.

Inshanally appeared at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court in Berbice before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh.

The accused was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was further remanded to prison.

Inshanally is accused of raping the 14-year-old school girl on June 6, 2022, at Albion, Corentyne, Berbice.

The victim ingested a poisonous substance shortly after the ordeal on June 6, 2022, and succumbed at around 21:15hrs last night at the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where she was hospitalised.