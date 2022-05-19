Girl, 19, nabbed with marijuana at Bartica

A 19-year-old female has been arrested after she was caught with a quantity of marijuana in her possession at the Bartica Stelling, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Police said on Wednesday, between 20:00hrs and 20:30hrs, a party of police ranks from the Bartica Police Station conducted searches on incoming passengers from Parika at the Bartica Stelling.

During the police operation, the teen, who is a cook from New Amsterdam, Berbice, was searched.

The search unearthed a transparent plastic with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The teen was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested. The cannabis was weighed in her presence and amounted to 36 grams.

The teen is presently at the Bartica Police Station pending charges.