Girl, 14, reportedly raped by RDC driver

A driver attached to Regional Democratic Council (RDC) in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) has been taken into police custody for the alleged rape of a girl, 14.

The incident occurred sometime last week when the driver reportedly offered to take the teenager home.

The driver, who was on a motorcycle at the time, rode up alongside the teen who was walking.

The girl complied and joined the motorcycle, and on their journey towards her house, the driver reportedly took another route.

It is alleged that he rode into a bushy area, stopped the vehicle, and asked the teenager to have sex with him.

When the child refused, the man allegedly raped her.

INews was told that a passerby, who heard the girl’s screams, went to her rescue. But by the time the passerby arrived, the man had already escaped.

A report was subsequently made at a local Police Station and the suspect was arrested.