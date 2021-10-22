Giftland donates office supplies to GPF following Brickdam Police Station fire

Following the October 2 fire which destroyed majority of the Brickdam Police Station, the Giftland Charity Foundation has donated a number of office supplies to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to use at the temporary location established at the St Stanislaus College.

“The Giftland Charity Foundation, with aid from the Giftland Group of Companies, is very grateful to be in a position to assist the Police Force in this time of extreme hardship. We were able to provide many items that were requested; a printer, water dispensers, and various office supplies such as pens, markers, desk organisers, and more,” the Giftland Group said in a statement.

“We are hoping that this donation can serve the staff of the Police Force well while they focus on rebuilding and keeping the nation safe. The Giftland Mall is extremely thankful for the continued support of our customers throughout the pandemic which enables us to provide such assistance for those in need,” the company added.

A man who was arrested for robbery under arms on the day of the fire was on October 7 remanded to prison for setting fire to the Brickdam Police Station.

Clarence Green, 26, reportedly confessed that he took a piece of sponge, wrapped it up on a piece of wire which he lit and pushed it through a ventilation hole in the cell over to a part that had some documents.

It was from there that the fire started.