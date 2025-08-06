No new taxes when PPP/C returns to power — Jagdeo GSL has been a transformational investment in Guyana’s sporting &amp; economic landscape – GCB tells Norton Idris Elba inspired by Guyana’s environmental stewardship, hopes to visit soon GBTI closes accounts of candidates linked to US-sanctioned businessman Opportunities in O&amp;G, business, tourism, health &amp; education on the rise for Reg. 6 – Dr Ashni Singh ‘You will waste your time and vote on PNC’ – Chase-Green tells Tucville
Ghanian defence, environment ministers killed in helicopter crash 

06 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
A helicopter crash has killed eight people including the nation’s defence and environment ministers, according to Ghana’s government.

Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed were among the victims of the crash in the southern Ashanti region of the country, said Julius Debrah, chief of staff to President John Mahama, on Wednesday.

“The president and the government extend their condolences and solidarity to the families of our comrades and soldiers who fell in their service to the nation,” said Debrah.

Also among the victims were Alhaji Mohammad Muniru Limuna, deputy national security coordinator and former minister of agriculture, and Samuel Sarpong, vice chairman of Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) party.

The Ghanaian Air Force had reported earlier Wednesday that a military helicopter had disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from Accra at around 9am (local time and GMT), bound for Obuasi, northwest of the capital.

Debrah announced that flags would be flown at half-mast.

The presidency said that Mahama had suspended all his official activities for the day.

More to come…

 

