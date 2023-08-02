Ghana-Guyana Local Content Conference set for Aug 10 in Georgetown

Filed Photo from the Commissioning of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce Guyana

The much-anticipated two-day Ghana-Guyana Local Content Conference is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, August 10, at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, Guyana.

This first edition of the special conference, which is to rotate between the two countries, isorganised by the Ghana Chamber of Commerce Guyana, with support from the Ministryof Natural Resources and the Local Content Secretariat in Guyana and Ghana’s threekey state agencies in the petroleum sector, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), the Ghana National Gas Company and the Petroleum Commission.

The conference will bring together consultants and service providers in the upstream petroleum sector in both countries.

“It is a unique platform for the private sector players in both countries to network , share experiences, explore investment and collaboration opportunities and discuss various ways of deepening local capacity and participation in the oil and gas sectors of the two countries,” says Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, CEO of GNPC.

Organised in line with the cooperation agreement between the two countries, theconference is seen as an important practical way of giving meaning to the bilateralagreement.

Ghana has, since striking first oil in 2010, built remarkable local capacity in theupstream petroleum industry, with Ghanaian companies now offering servicesinternationally.

Commenting on the conference during a recent webinar, Bobby Gossai Jr, senior advisorat the Ministry of Natural Resources, believes the Ghana-Guyana Local ContentConference will foster collaboration and knowledge exchange.

By focusing on vital themes such as local content and localization, capacity building,knowledge and skills transfer, this event seeks to unlock new avenues for growth anddevelopment in the petroleum sector.

"We are thrilled to host this groundbreaking conference, which marks a significantmilestone for the Chamber," said Ms. Loveland White, Director, for the Ghana Chamberof Commerce Guyana. "By providing a platform for industry players to convene, we hopeto facilitate fruitful discussions and collaborations that will benefit both nations."

Keynote speakers and experts in the field will grace the event, sharing valuable insightsand experiences that can shape the future of the energy industry in both countries. Theconference will feature engaging panel discussions, workshops, and networkingopportunities, ensuring that attendees can make the most of their participation.

"We see this conference as a crucial step towards fostering economic growth andempowering local businesses in both Ghana and Guyana," Egbert Faibille Jnr”, C.E.O ofthe Petroleum Commission. "By pooling our knowledge, resources, and expertise, wecan create a thriving ecosystem that drives innovation and progress in the energysector."The Petroleum Commission, which was particularly instrumental in advising onGuyana’s local content law, drafting Commission,

The Ghana Guyana Local Content Conference promises to be an invaluable experiencefor all participants, offering a platform for learning, collaboration, and building strongbusiness relationships across borders. Interested individuals and organizations areencouraged to register and secure their spot in this landmark event.