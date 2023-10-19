GFS to write hotels, restaurants & bars on improving fire safety after countrywide inspections

Officers during the fire safety inspections
See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:
The Guyana Fire Service has resumed inspections of hotels, restaurants and bars across the country.
This is in keeping with our ongoing efforts to educate the public and raise awareness about fire safety and prevention.
For the month of October, ranks from the Linden Fire Station would have carried out inspections at the Massive Inn Hotel located at Kara Kara, Linden, the Star Bonnet Hotel at Mackenzie, Linden, and Joseph Apartments located at Amelia’s Ward, Linden.
Meanwhile, ranks from the Anna Regina Fire Station visited and inspected the Sunflower Hotel, Xenon Hotel and Purple Heart Hotel all located at Charity on the Essequibo Coast.
The Arabian Atlantic Hotel at Henrietta and the Caribbean Heat Restaurant, Hotel and Bar at Anna Regina, Essequibo were also inspected.
During these inspections, checks were made to ensure the hotels, restaurants, and bars were equipped with smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, fire alarms, and an evacuation plan in case of emergencies.
Fire safety talks were also done with staff and guests at the various hotels, and the necessary recommendations will be penned in an official document to be presented to all of the hotels inspected.
Staff members were also exposed to demonstrations on the use of fire extinguishers.
Identifying and correcting the following issues will help ensure the safety of guests and property in case of a fire emergency at hotels, restaurants or bars:
• Fire alarms, smoke detectors and fire extinguishers should be tested and be in working condition at all times.
• Management should conduct regular fire drills to ensure public safety. Conduct quarterly fire drills for staff as part of the emergency action plan, allowing them to practice evacuation and identify areas for improvement. Regular fire drills are essential for maintaining public safety in hotels.
• Written emergency action plans should be distributed to employees to ensure safety during fire emergencies. These plans should cover evacuation routes, fire suppression procedures, and evacuation route signs.
• Management should review the plan periodically, including when it is developed, updated, or responsibilities change. This ensures everyone knows the necessary actions for evacuation.
• Hotels require multipurpose extinguishers rated A, B, and C for small fires. Extinguishers should be at the proper weight or gauge limit and replaced or recharged after every use.
• Maintain exit lights to ensure clear navigation during fires.
• Hotel managers should ensure employees are aware of high-risk fire areas; staff should avoid the clustering of combustible materials; and they should be educated on the use of fire extinguishers.
• Regular fire-safety inspections are crucial for hotels to prevent equipment deterioration and faulty equipment. A professional inspection report, including the inspection date, property address, occupancy type, and any issues, should be kept on file for at least two years, but five years is recommended.
Guests and property will be safer in the event of a fire by paying attention to these fire safety recommendations.
Hotels, restaurants, and bar owners are encouraged to contact the Fire Service for inspections and recommendations if there are issues concerning fire safety plans or strategies.