GFS still to determine cause of Saffon Street fire

The aftermath of the July 8, 2023 fire which an entire block on Saffon Street, Georgetown

Investigators from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) are still working to determine the cause of the fire that razed an entire block, including a supermarket and several other businesses, about two weeks ago on Saffon Street, Georgetown.

According to an official from the GFS, the investigation is still underway, and no definitive conclusion has been reached regarding the origin of the blaze.

On July 8, firefighters battled for hours to contain the rampant fire at the property opposite the La Penitence Market. The GFS received reports of the fire at about 02:26h.

Unfortunately, the recently opened supermarket was no match for the raging flames.Responding to the scene were six water tenders, one hydraulic platform, one fire boat, and a hose layer from the Central, Alberttown, Campbellville, West Ruimveldt, Eccles, and Fire Service Headquarters.

The firefighters faced the heat and smoke to quell the inferno, successfully rescuing five Chinese nationals who were trapped inside the building. Three of the rescued individuals were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation, along with one firefighter.

By then, the two-storey building had been completely destroyed. Eyewitnesses reported that the upper floor first collapsed, while the second floor was completely charred. Additionally, at least two other wooden buildings along Saffon Street towards James Street were also burnt.

In a subsequent statement, the Guyana Fire Service reported that they managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the market and nearby buildings located to the south and east of the origin building. Due to the extent of the fire, several key streets were blocked off.

However, hours later, there were still pockets of fire, reigniting a wooden section of the structure. When this publication had arrived on the scene at that time, three fire tenders were already activated.

A bystander relayed that he had noticed a small amount of smoke in the morning, but within a short time, it grew significantly. However, after some time, the Fire Service was able to put out the flames.