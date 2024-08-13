GFS meets with port facilities on fire safety

The senior management of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) recently convened a meeting with key stakeholders from several port facilities, including Demerara Shipping, John Fernandez Ltd, Muneshwers Ltd, the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC), the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), and Laparkan Trading.

The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss fire prevention strategies and safety protocols for port employees, as well as to address the challenges of accessing these facilities during emergencies along the waterfront.

The discussion was highly productive, with all participating agencies expressing their support for the GFS’s proactive initiative. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of all parties involved to enhancing safety measures and working towards the betterment of the nation.