GFS launches fire safety inspection at school dorms, hostels nationwide

The fire that ravaged the Mahdia School Dormitory

In its ongoing commitment to enhance fire safety measures, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has embarked on a comprehensive inspection campaign targeting school dormitories and hostels countrywide.

Public Relations Officer of the GFS, Silyne Griffith told the Department of Public Information (DPI) Wednesday that the dorms and hostels are also equipped with the necessary fire safety equipment.

This exercise comes on the heels of the deadly fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory, that claimed the lives of 20 persons.

To date, inspections were conducted at locations including the University of Guyana, President’s College, Dennis Irvine Hall of Residence, as well as the Mahaicony, Paramakatoi and Anna Regina dormitories, Essequibo Technical Institute, Aurora Secondary, Charity Secondary, Three Miles Secondary, and the Bartica Secondary School dormitories.

Hostels including the Supenaam, Suddie, Anna Regina, and Charity hostels were also examined.

Similar exercises will be conducted at other facilities to ensure there are fire prevention equipment.

The GFS has also conducted several outreaches at various markets to educate persons on fire safety and prevention. Several outreaches were conducted at the Kitty, Mahaica, and Mon Repos Markets to date.

On Saturday last, over 500 Mon Repos residents benefitted from this public awareness programme.

In addition, 136 individuals received free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, that was administered by the service’s Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTS) on the ground at the Mon Repos market.

Persons also had the opportunity to interact with senior officers including Chief Fire Officer (ag), Gregory Wickham to learn about fire safety.

“The Guyana Fire Service will continue to conduct outreaches at markets as we strive to reach as many citizens as possible, both young and old, and educate everyone about the dangers of fires, thus preventing them from happening,” the GFS said.